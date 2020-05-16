Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury may cross 40°C in Chandigarh this week

Mercury may cross 40°C in Chandigarh this week

Weather department has predicted rain in parts of Punjab, and gusty winds in Chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A girl pedals away on a sunny Saturday morning on the Sector 8/9 dividing road in Chandigarh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

After intermittent spells of rain, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD officials said dry weather was likely to continue for the next five days with consistent rise in day temperature. “Some light rain is expected in Punjab next week, but it is unlikely in Chandigarh. However, winds up to 40km per hour may blow here during this duration,” they said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose from 36 degrees on Friday to 37.5 degrees on Saturday, while the minimum temperature stayed unchanged at 22.1 degrees. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to stay between 38 and 39 degrees, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Decor Trends 2020: In times like these, make your home your sanctuary
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
Rs 31.83 crore spent to combat Covid-19; focus on improving health budget: Pune civic chief
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother
May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube
May 16, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.