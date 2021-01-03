Mercury rises amid light rain in Chandigarh, more showers ahead

Sections
Maximum temperature went up from 15.7°C on Saturday to 23.2°C on Sunday, three notches over normal, and making it warmest January day in Chandigarh in two years

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After 0.8mm overnight rain, sky cleared up leading to a sunny Sunday and rise in temperature. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature will continue to stay on the higher side as rain is predicted in the city till January 6.

Maximum temperature went up from 15.7°C on Saturday to 23.2°C on Sunday, three notches over normal, and making it warmest January day in Chandigarh in two years. The city was also the warmest in the region, and had the highest maximum temperature since December 11, when it had gone up to 28.1°C.

Minimum temperature, too, went up from 6.1°C to 11.4°C, highest since December 13, when it was recorded at 13°C.

Meanwhile, Air Quality Index of the city, which had become poor on Saturday, remained so (above 200) till Sunday afternoon, before improving and coming down to 157 (moderate) by 7pm.

Sharing the forecast, the weatherman said light to moderate rain up to 30mm is expected on Monday and Tuesday, while drizzle is likely on Wednesday. Maximum temperature will remain between 19 and 20 degrees while minimum will be around 8 to 11 degrees. No fog is expected till Wednesday, following which dense fog is likely.

