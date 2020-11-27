Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury to drop in Chandigarh amid clear skies

Mercury to drop in Chandigarh amid clear skies

After a record low of 19.2 degrees on Wednesday, the maximum temperature rose up to 21.7 degrees on Thursday, still 4 degrees below normal

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The IMD has issued a warning for cold wave conditions in the region up to Sunday: the minimum temperature can go below 10 degrees, 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

Owing to western disturbances, 5.3mm of rain was recorded in the city in the early hours of Thursday. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies are likely in the city from Friday and a drop in temperature is expected.

As per IMD officials, 5mm of the 5.3mm rain was recorded between 2.30am and 5.30am on Thursday. The city has seen a total of 20.4mm rain this November, the second highest this month since 1997; 20.9mm rain was witnessed in November 2019.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “The rain kept the night temperature high with the minimum temperature climbing up to 13.5 degrees on Thursday from 13 degrees on Wednesday, 4 degrees above normal. From Friday, with clear skies the minimum temperature is expected to drop back below 10 degrees.”

The IMD has issued a warning for cold wave conditions in the region up to Sunday: the minimum temperature can go below 10 degrees, 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal.

After a record low of 19.2 degrees on Wednesday, the maximum temperature rose up to 21.7 degrees on Thursday, still 4 degrees below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 22 to 24 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain around 10 and 11 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Maharashtra crosses 1.8 million Covid-19 cases
Nov 27, 2020 00:10 IST
Mercury to drop in Chandigarh amid clear skies
Nov 27, 2020 00:11 IST
MVA government completes a year: More challenges ahead for Sena-Cong-NCP
Nov 27, 2020 00:10 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 52: Abhinav fights with Nikki, Eijaz, Jasmin and Rubina
Nov 27, 2020 00:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.