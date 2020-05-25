Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury touches 42°C in Chandigarh, no relief till Thursday

Mercury touches 42°C in Chandigarh, no relief till Thursday

India Meteorological Department has put out a red alert for heat wave on Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Maximum temperature touched 42°C in Chandigarh on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 43°C. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Maximum temperature on Monday touched 42°C for the first time this year in Chandigarh, amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting out a red alert for heat wave on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even as maximum temperature is likely to reach 43°C in the next two days, relief is around the corner with a system of western disturbances likely to cause rain on Thursday.

“A red alert for heatwave has been put out in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum temperature can rise up to 43°C. However, due to cloudy weather on Thursday, maximum temperature is likely to come down in 30s. Up to 20mm of rain and gusty winds can be expected too,” said the weatherman.

Red is the highest level of alert issued by the IMD, asking people in the affected region to take precautions. People have been advised to stay indoors during the afternoon and keep their heads covered to avoid heatstroke.



Maximum temperature went up from 41.7°C on Sunday to 42°C on Monday, four notches above normal . Minimum temperature went down from 25.7°C to 24.6°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 43°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shami surprises coach Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid
May 25, 2020 21:16 IST
Ashok Chavan admitted to SoBo hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 21:14 IST
Nora says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’ during ‘crazy time’
May 25, 2020 21:13 IST
Thane civil hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.