Met predicts heavy snowfall in Himachal on December 12

Met predicts heavy snowfall in Himachal on December 12

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state at minus 1.3°C. (Representative Image/HT File Photo )

The state meteorological department on Tuesday issued a yellow warning and predicted snowfall in isolated places in the higher and middle hills of the state on December 12.

The yellow alert is the least severe weather warning, which indicates possible travel disruption in some areas.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rainfall was also likely to take place in the higher and middle hills of the state on December 9 while the weather will remain clear in plains, lower and middle hills of the state on December 10. It is also expected to rain and snow in the higher and middle hills from December 11 to 13.

“Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North-West India from December 11,” said Singh.



The weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours, while the minimum temperature was three to four degrees above normal while maximum temperature was one to two degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 9.2°C, while Kufri, a popular tourist spot recorded, a minimum temperature of 6.7°C.

Prominent tourist destinations including Manali shivered at 4.8°C, while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 9.8°C and 8.6°C minimum temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Una was 9.6°C, while Solan recorded 7.5°C, Bilaspur 8°C, Hamirpur 8.3°C, Nahan 12°C, Mandi 7°C and Kalpa recorded 3.5°C. Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state at minus 1.3°C.

