MHA officials want UT admin to focus on critically ill Covid patients

The UT administration have been lauded by MHA for stepping up testing in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO/For representation only)

The Central government on Tuesday reiterated that the UT administration had to renew focus on care of critically ill Covid-19 patients as well as those suffering from other ailments.

Lauding the administration for stepping up Covid-19 testing in the city since their last meeting on September 4, ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials, including the Union home secretary, said in a virtual meeting on Tuesday that while the UT had been successful in keeping mortality rates down, it had to ensure that the toll did not go up even as positive cases increased.

According to UT adviser Manoj Parida, “We have increased testing and expanded the bed capacity in the city. We have been asked to strengthen the contact tracing mechanism and monitoring of home quarantined (patients).”

FOCUS ON NON-COVID PATIENTS

With public health care facilities largely closed for non-Covid patients, the MHA asked UT officials to start ensuring their timely treatment even while managing the Covid pandemic. Outdoor patient departments of public hospitals were closed at the moment with non-Covid patients admitted only in emergencies.

RE-VALIDATE ANTIGEN TESTS IF NEEDED

With doubts being raised over antigen testing results, the MHA officials directed the UT officials to revalidate the results of the antigen test with RT-PCR tests if required.

“For the first contact family members of Covid patients we are already conducting RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction, considered the gold standard in Covid-19 testing) tests. In other cases too we will follow up the antigen tests with RT-PCR tests on a random basis to check their efficacy. Also, if some patient raises questions about the antigen tests we will conduct RT-PCR tests,” said Parida.