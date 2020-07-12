Sections
MHRD approves Panjab University's proposal to appoint registrar on regular basis

MHRD approves Panjab University’s proposal to appoint registrar on regular basis

MHRD in its letter clarified that no additional financial assistance shall be provided by the central government for this purpose

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:36 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/HT)

The ministry of human resource development (MHRD) has approved Panjab University’s proposal to appoint registrar on a regular basis.

The letter received from MHRD will be tabled in the syndicate meeting on Monday for information.

Professor Karamjeet Singh, the present registrar of PU, was given additional charge as registrar on October 1, 2018, after the term of Col onel GS Chadha (retired) ended on September 30 that year.

PU had written to MHRD in December last year for permission to fill the post of registrar on a regular basis.



MHRD in its letter clarified that no additional financial assistance shall be provided by the central government for this purpose. Also, they said the post will be filled in accordance with prescribed procedures and statutory provisions including UGC regulations and as per recruitment rules.

Former vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover, said, “Colonel Chadha was appointed full time registrar of PU during my term as V-C. Before his appointment, most registrars were also working as professors. Even when Col Chadha was appointed, I had asked other candidates to leave their positions in teaching departments but most refused to do so.”

According to the rules, registrar is appointed for a term of four years which can be extended by the syndicate and senate. Also, posts of chief university security and dean college development council (DCDC) are yet to be filled on a regular basis at PU.

Other important agendas of syndicate meet

On Monday, PU syndicate will take a call on the appointment of dean students welfare (DSW).

A final call will also be taken on the admission guidelines of affiliated colleges for 2020-21 academic session.

