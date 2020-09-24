Micro-containment zones increased to 75

The UT administration on Thursday declared 24 more micro-containment zones in the city, taking their number to 75. On the recommendations of the affected area committee, UT adviser Manoj Parida issued orders to declare parts of Sectors 7, 15, 19, 20, 24, 27, 32, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 44, 46, Mauli Complex, Ram Darbar, Phase 2, New Indira Colony, Indira Colony and Pipliwala Town as micro-containment zones. These are in addition to the 27 zones declared on September 16 and 24 on September 8.

New micro-containment zones

Sector 7: House numbers 1643, 1645, 1646 and 1648

Sector 15: House numbers 313 to 318

Sector 19: House numbers 3362 to 3369

Sector 20: House numbers 3073 to 3079 and 3125 to 3130

Sector 24: House numbers 3310 to 3317

Sector 27: House numbers 3369 to 3375

Sector 27: House numbers 2173 to 2178 and 2157, 2158 and 2172

Sector 32: House numbers 2007/31 to 2007/40

Sector 33: House numbers 812 to 818

Sector 35: House numbers 3437 to 3443

Sector 37: House numbers 3232 to 3236

Sector 39: House numbers 1329 to 1336

Sector 41: House numbers 1057 to 1066

Sector 44: House numbers 761 to 767

Sector 44: House numbers 2083 to 2087

Sector 46: House numbers 1197 to 1200

Sector 46: House numbers 4103 to 4107

Mauli Complex: House numbers 3159 to 3170

Ram Darbar-II: House numbers 1195 to 1198

Ram Darbar-II: House numbers 1901 to 1905 and 1884 to 1886

New Indira Colony: House numbers 1563 to 1574

Indira Colony: House numbers 398 to 411

Pipliwala Town: House numbers 202, 202/1, 202/2, 199, 201/3, 201/7, 201/5, 199/2

Pipliwala Town: House numbers 478/2, 478/1, 477, 476, 474/3, 474, 473, 473/1, 474/2A, 473/2, 470/1, 470, 469, 389, 438, 436, and 436/5