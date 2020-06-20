Middleman arrested in Chandigarh graft case sent to judicial custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a middleman for seeking bribe on behalf of three policemen posted at Maloya police station.

Rajan of Maloya acted as a middleman and demanded money from one Shani on behalf of constables Nasib Khan, Krishan Malik and Shiv, the SHO’s driver, all from the Maloya police station. The trio were suspended.

Rajan was produced before special CBI judge Sushil Kumar Garg at his residence in Sector 16 on Friday and sent to judicial custody. The policemen are yet to be arrested by the CBI. One Dev Raj of Balongi alleged that constable Shiv had demanded ₹2 lakh, threatening to implicate his son, on June 17. Dev Raj told the police that his son had helped the police arrest Rajan, his former employee who had eloped with a girl and taken away the motorcycle of his neighbour. Dev Raj had lodged a complaint with the SSP office, which is still pending verification.