Migrants can visit Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday to register for Shramik trains

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said here on Monday that the migrant labourers, who want to travel to their home states by trains and could not get themselves registered earlier, or who are still waiting for their turn, can visit the Guru Nanak Stadium at 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday and get themselves registered.

He appealed to migrants not to bring their luggage while coming for registration.

He said after their registration, trains would be arranged as per their numbers. He said special counters are being set up at the stadium for the registration of migrants.