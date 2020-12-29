Minimum temperature drops to 2.8°C in Chandigarh

Mercury dropped to 2.8°C in the wee hours of Tuesday in Chandigarh, making it the coldest December night the past two years.

With maximum temperature of 14°C being seven notches below normal, it was also a severe cold day.

Visibility, too, dropped below 50 metres due to very dense fog in the morning.

Cold day and cold wave conditions will continue in the coming days, said the weatherman.

Minimum temperature could fall up to 1°C depending upon the fog formation.

However, with a western disturbance likely to affect the region around January 2, mercury could rise again.

In the next three days, it is expected to oscillate between 3°C and 17°C.