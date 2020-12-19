Minimum temperature drops to 4.4°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh recorded its coldest night of the season as minimum temperature dropped to 4.4°C in wee hours of Friday. The night temperature is expected to remain on the lower side in the coming days too.

However, maximum temperature went up to 17.6°C from Thursday’s 14.3°C. Weather is likely to remain dry in the region, with cold wave conditions likely till Sunday. Cold wave is declared when minimum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal after going below 10°C.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the morning and evening on Saturday. According to the weather bulletin, mercury will oscillate between 4°C and 19°C in the coming days.