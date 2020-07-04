Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Minimum temperature falls 8 notches after rain in Chandigarh

Minimum temperature falls 8 notches after rain in Chandigarh

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate showers of around 30-40mm on Sunday as well, which are likely to continue at least till Tuesday

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 36 degrees while minimum will be around 22 to 23 degrees. (Representational photo)

Minimum temperature fell eight notches after 10.8mm rain was recorded in the early hours of Saturday in Chandigarh.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate showers of around 30-40mm on Sunday as well, which are likely to continue at least till Tuesday.

“In view of approaching monsoon system and eastward moving western disturbances and moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast, moderate rain is expected in the city. Chances of heavy rain will also persist in the city with gusty winds over 45km/h likely to blow during this duration,” said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature fell from 39.1°C on Friday to 35.3°C on Saturday, which is normal. Minimum temperature fell from 30.6°C to 22.6°C on Saturday, six degrees below normal.



In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 36 degrees while minimum will be around 22 to 23 degrees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid deaths in Delhi pass 3,000 but recovery rate also highest so far
Jul 04, 2020 23:56 IST
Fadnavis alleges state’s priorities are misplaced
Jul 04, 2020 23:55 IST
‘Fear all around’: Covid-19 leaves wellness sector in bad health
Jul 04, 2020 23:55 IST
Cases surge in Delhi jails, authorities come up with action plan
Jul 04, 2020 23:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.