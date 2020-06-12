Minor girl goes missing, police lodge kidnapping case

Police on Friday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl at Kishangarh village here. The case was registered at the IT park police station based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

In his complaint, the girl’s father stated that his daughter has been missing since June 7. He told the police that he is suspicious of his neighbour who hails from Saharanpur and is also missing.

“Since last few days she had been asking me to give her a mobile phone and used to pick up fights with her elder sister who has one,” the girl’s father said, adding that he did not give a separate mobile phone to her as she stayed at home.

He said, “A man selling soup and boiled eggs on a roadside stall was friends with my daughter and he had lured her to leave home. I am worried about my daughter’s safety.”

“I had received a call from the man’s mother informing me that my daughter has eloped with her son,” he added.

The family approached the police after they failed to find her. The complainant alleged his daughter has been kidnapped.

Station house officer Lakhbir Singh said, “We have shared the details of this girl with other police stations. So far, she has not been traced. She does not have a mobile phone but we will be able to find her soon.”

A case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.