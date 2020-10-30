Minor sexually harassed in Ludhiana: Mother, 4 men booked

Sections
The case has been lodged based on the complaint of the woman’s husband, who is an ex-armyman

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Four men have been booked by Hathur police for sexually harassing a minor girl by conniving with her mother. Police have also booked the woman for helping the accused in the crime.

The case has been lodged based on the complaint of the woman’s husband, who is resident of Manuke village and an ex-armyman.

The complainant said that when he was away on duty, his wife had developed illicit relations with the accused men, Gagan Singh, Balkar Singh and Vicky, all residents of Moga, and Vipan, a resident of Gurdaspur.

He said he came to know that the accused used to sexually harass his minor daughter in connivance with his wife.

The complaint had been lodged on October 4. After investigating, the case has been registered.

Sub-inspector Manjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked the woman and the four men under Section 354-A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 16 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

