Miscreants dupe man-father, steal cash from car in Ludhiana

Miscreants tricked a man and stole a bag containing Rs 2 lakh from his car in Humbran road on Tuesday. PAU police have registered a case against unidentified accused and...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Miscreants tricked a man and stole a bag containing Rs 2 lakh from his car in Humbran road on Tuesday. PAU police have registered a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of South City, said him and his father Surinder had come to Humbran road for an eye check-up.

Agarwal said that after the checkup, a passerby told him that there was oil leaking from the engine of the car. As they alighted from the car, someone stole the bag from the car.

Assistant sub-inspector Nishan Singh, investigating officer in the case, said a case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of IPC. Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.



