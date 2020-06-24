Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Miscreants steal computer, LCD, printer from govt school in Mohali

Miscreants steal computer, LCD, printer from govt school in Mohali

The authorities claimed this was the sixth incident of theft at the school in the recent past

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Goods worth several lakhs were stolen from Government Middle School in Raipur Kalan village here on Wednesday. As per the information, some unidentified miscreants entered the village school and decamped with three computer systems, an LCD, a printer and some other items.On reaching the school in the morning, principal Spinder Kaur and other staff members found the locks of some rooms broken. The authorities claimed this was the sixth incident of theft at the school in the recent past. Earlier, goods worth lakhs had been stolen but no action has been taken by the police, they said. Paramjit Singh, in-charge of the Seneta police post, said that the police was investigating the matter.

