Mismanagement leads to passengers entering Ludhiana railway station without confirmed tickets

Mismanagement marred arrangements at the Ludhiana railway station here on Monday as passengers without bookings managed to reach the platforms without screening.

Passengers had been asked to reach the station one-and-half hours in advance so that they could be properly screened before allowing them to reach Platform 1. A counter was established near the main entrance for thermal screening of passengers, but passengers managed to reach the platforms from other entrances, without checking. The staff also reportedly missed checking the identity cards of the passengers.

Besides, most passengers were also seen ignoring the social distancing norms on the platform.

However, some passengers, aware of the risk of virus infection, took precautions on their own.

Ajay Kumar of Darbhanga of Bihar said, “I work in a factory in Ludhiana. I am waiting to go to Bihar to see my family. I avoided the Shramik special train fearing that social distancing would not be maintained in that train. As passenger train services have been resumed, I opted for this.”

Ashwani Kumar of Haridwar said, “I am carrying a 350-ml bottle of sanitiser along with me. I will sanitise the seat before sitting on it. I will also let my co-passengers to use the sanitiser.”

Commercial inspector Ajay Pal said, “Only passengers with confirmed tickets are being allowed to enter platforms after undergoing thermal screening. Passengers with coronavirus-like symptoms will also not be allowed to board the trains. Such passengers would be sent to hospitals for examination.”

Senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Vivek Sharma said a total of eight trains left for various destinations. Six trains, which departed from other stations would reach the Ludhiana railway station on June 3.

Four ticket-checking staff members have been deputed on each train, but they have not been provided with face shields so far