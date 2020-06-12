Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in Kullu’s Parvati river

Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in Kullu’s Parvati river

The girl had gone missing on May 28

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The body was taken to the regional hospital in Kullu for a postmortem, after which it was handed over to her family. (Representative Image/HT )

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on May 28 was found dead near the Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha on Parvati river in Kullu on Friday.

The victim was a resident of Pul village in Manikaran.

The victims’ body was spotted by local residents in the river.

The body was taken to the regional hospital in Kullu for a postmortem, after which it was handed over to her family.



Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said an investigation was underway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korea denounces US two years after Singapore summit
Jun 12, 2020 15:06 IST
UK’s biggest airlines launch legal action over quarantine rules
Jun 12, 2020 15:00 IST
Covid-19 deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars
Jun 12, 2020 14:57 IST
Telangana cement manufacturers agree to reduce prices to revive real estate sector
Jun 12, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.