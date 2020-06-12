Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in Kullu’s Parvati river
The girl had gone missing on May 28
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:41 IST
A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on May 28 was found dead near the Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha on Parvati river in Kullu on Friday.
The victim was a resident of Pul village in Manikaran.
The victims’ body was spotted by local residents in the river.
The body was taken to the regional hospital in Kullu for a postmortem, after which it was handed over to her family.
Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said an investigation was underway.