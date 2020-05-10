Missing liquor: Anil Vij says case needs in-depth probe

Sections
Vij said he has already recommended to the chief minister that the three-member SIT should be headed by a senior IAS officer for a thorough probe looking into all possible angles involved in the case

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent and Agencies, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said a huge stock of liquor missing from a godown in Sonepat district is not an ordinary theft case and an in-depth probe is needed to uncover those involved in it.

“This is not any ordinary theft case. Since when all this has been going on, with whose backing, from where the liquor was coming, how much excise theft took place as liquor from other states was also found, who all officials are involved, all this needs an in-depth probe,” said Vij.

This is why I have recommended a senior IAS officer to head the SIT to probe the case, the minister reasoned.

Vij said he has already recommended to the chief minister that the three-member SIT should be headed by a senior IAS officer for a thorough probe looking into all possible angles involved in the case.



Vij has given names of senior IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Kaushal and TC Gupta, requesting CM Khattar to pick up any one of these officers to head the SIT or suggest a name on his own.

Besides, Vij said other members of the SIT will be IPS officer Subhash Yadav and additional excise commissioner Vijay Singh.

Meanwhile, a day after main accused trader Bhupinder surrendered before police, he was produced in a local court, which sent him in four-day police remand. Sonepat DSP (headquarters) Jitender Kumar said, “We will ask him how such huge quantity of liquor went missing from the godown. We will also investigate the involvement of policemen, excise officials and other traders behind this scam.”

