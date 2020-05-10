Missing liquor case: Main accused sent to four-day police remand

A local court on Sunday remanded trader Bhupinder, the main accused in missing liquor case, in four-day police custody. He had surrendered before the police after 5,500 boxes of liquor went missing from a godown belonging to his mother in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police ( headquarters) Jitender Kumar said that Bhupinder was produced before a local court, which sent him to four-day police remand.

“Will question him about the involvement of other persons, including some traders, two former SHOs, some policemen and excise officials. Two former Kharkhauda SHOs, who were suspended earlier this week for their alleged role in the case are on the run, and efforts are on to nab them,” Kumar said.

The DSP said that they have launched a manhunt to nab three aides of the main accused Bhupinder.

A police official privy to the development said that during the course of investigation Bhupinder revealed that he along with his accomplices was involved in selling Haryana-made liquor in Punjab by using fake labels.

“The accused also confessed to carrying a spare key of the godown, from where 5,500 boxes of liquor went missing. We have also recovered 1,400 boxes of illicit liquor from the same godown,” the DSP added.

The police also seized ₹97 lakh in cash, two pistols and three mobile phones besides a sports utility vehicle following a raid in a house to nab the prime accused.

The two godowns in Sonepat from where a huge stock of liquor had reportedly gone missing early this week are stated to belong to accused Bhupinder’s mother.