Missing saroops: Days after being indicted, SGPC ex-chief secy dies of heart attack

Former chief secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harcharan Singh, died of heart attack on Saturday, nearly a week after the SGPC panel announced legal action against him in the case of missing Guru Granth Sahib’s saroops.

Singh, 75, who stayed in Chandigarh, complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to a hospital where he died, said family sources.

A former vice-chairman of Punjab and Sindh Bank, he served as chief secretary of the apex gurdwara body from August 2015 to July 2017. His hefty salary of Rs 3 lakh per month had sparked a row following which he voluntarily reduced it to Rs 1 lakh.

On August 27, while announcing legal action against Singh, the SGPC executive panel stated that he failed to discharge his responsibilities properly. He did not take any action despite knowing about the tampering of the record, said the SGPC, adding that it pointed towards his involvement.

Seeking a probe into Harcharan Singh’s death, SAD (Taksali) spokesperson Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad said he was upset over being targeted by the SGPC.