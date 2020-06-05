Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mission Fateh: 5,000 jobless youths get registered online in Mohali

Mission Fateh: 5,000 jobless youths get registered online in Mohali

The district bureau of employment and entrepreneurship as part of online career counselling is providing information about job avenues in various sectors and self-employment opportunities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mohali’s district bureau of employment and entrepreneurship (DBEE) under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission is proving guidance and counselling services to the unemployed youth of the district to prepare them for the job market.

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the DBEE is establishing contact with the youth digitally and 5,000 have registered on the portal www.pgrkam.com.

She added that the bureau has set up an online link to collect vacancies from various companies which is helping people get jobs through online or telephonic interviews.

The bureau as part of online career counselling is providing information about job avenues in various sectors and self-employment opportunities. Through video-call, the counsellor provides guidance as per aptitude, interest and skill. The bureau also helps the youth acquire loans to start their own ventures.



Those interested in availing the services can call on the helpline number 7814259210 or contact the bureau via e-mail on dbeemohalihelp@gmail.com.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

K Deep’s family seeks Punjab govt help for singer’s treatment
Jun 05, 2020 21:57 IST
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Jun 05, 2020 21:58 IST
Promotion for Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, pay hike for all categories
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
5 doctors among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.