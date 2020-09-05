Mission Fateh: Ludhiana admn launches door-to-door awareness campaign

The district administration has launched a ‘’Lok Saanjhedari’ campaign to spread awareness on Covid-19 and precautions to curb its spread under Punjab government’s ‘Mission Fateh’.

Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary to the Punjab chief minister, started the campaign during a function at Mullanpur today.

PEDA vice-chairman Karan Singh Waring, Ludhiana (west) sub-divisional magistrate Amarinder Singh Malli, president of Mullanpur municipal council Telu Ram, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar and senior Congress leader Manjit Singh Bharowal were present on the occasion.

Captain Sandhu said that under this campaign, five-member committees would be formed in each ward which will go from door-to-door to spread awareness on ‘Mission Fateh’.

These committees will include health workers of the health department, esteemed women, social workers, youth and representatives of NGOs. He said that ‘Mission Fateh’ will continue till Covid-19 is not eradicated. He said that the objective of Mission Fateh was to make the people aware of the precautionary measures taken by the government and the health department to prevent the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to ignore misleading propaganda and get tested. He added that if any symptoms are found, they should be admitted to government hospitals for free treatment.

Sandhu added that through this campaign, the government and the district administration have to ensure the participation of every citizen and organisation in the awareness campaign to make the state and district Covid-19 free.