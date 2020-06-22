Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mission Fateh: Mohali police honours 80 volunteers

Mission Fateh: Mohali police honours 80 volunteers

The volunteers assisted police at nakas and check points in spreading awareness regarding safety precautions to be undertaken in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Mohali district police on Monday honoured 80 public volunteers for their contribution towards ensuring the success of Mission Fateh, by presenting them with badges.

The volunteers assisted police at nakas and check points in spreading awareness regarding safety precautions to be undertaken in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, including wearing masks in public, maintaining social distancing and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds as often as possible.

A Mohali police spokesman said that as per directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the district police is actively involving civilians in the fight against Covid-19, and in the process, encouraging them to be a part of Mission Fateh.

He said the district police under the SSP’s guidance is also rendering valuable service in ensuring the success of Mission Fateh by ensuring strict action against those not wearing masks, spitting in public places and failing to maintain social distance in accordance with government guidelines.



Between May 20 and June 21, the district police has issued challans to 2,202 people for various offences which resulted in collection of Rs 6.73 lakh.

As many as 2,155 people have been challaned for not wearing a masks in public, from which Rs 6.61 lakh has been collected; for spitting in public places, 43 persons have been challaned and Rs 4,300 has been collected. Also, for not maintaining social distancing, four persons have been challaned and Rs 8,000 has been collected.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
Jun 22, 2020 22:18 IST
Mission Fateh: Mohali police honours 80 volunteers
Jun 22, 2020 22:14 IST
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Jun 22, 2020 22:11 IST
Inmates of Chandigarh’s Burail jail granted temporary release get extension
Jun 22, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.