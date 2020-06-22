Mission Fateh: Mohali police honours 80 volunteers

The Mohali district police on Monday honoured 80 public volunteers for their contribution towards ensuring the success of Mission Fateh, by presenting them with badges.

The volunteers assisted police at nakas and check points in spreading awareness regarding safety precautions to be undertaken in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, including wearing masks in public, maintaining social distancing and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds as often as possible.

A Mohali police spokesman said that as per directions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the district police is actively involving civilians in the fight against Covid-19, and in the process, encouraging them to be a part of Mission Fateh.

He said the district police under the SSP’s guidance is also rendering valuable service in ensuring the success of Mission Fateh by ensuring strict action against those not wearing masks, spitting in public places and failing to maintain social distance in accordance with government guidelines.

Between May 20 and June 21, the district police has issued challans to 2,202 people for various offences which resulted in collection of Rs 6.73 lakh.

As many as 2,155 people have been challaned for not wearing a masks in public, from which Rs 6.61 lakh has been collected; for spitting in public places, 43 persons have been challaned and Rs 4,300 has been collected. Also, for not maintaining social distancing, four persons have been challaned and Rs 8,000 has been collected.