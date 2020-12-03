Sections
Mist reduces visibility to 3,000 metres in Chandigarh

After clear weather on Thursday, visibility dropped to 3,000 metres at night, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This mist is likely to continue in the coming days...

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After clear weather on Thursday, visibility dropped to 3,000 metres at night, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This mist is likely to continue in the coming days as well. Visibility between 5,000 to 10,000 indicates clear weather, and conversion of mist into fog when it drops below 1,000.

As per IMD officials, there was still some time for fog to appear in the city.

“Mist forms when humidity is high and the temperature starts falling. Even on Wednesday, visibility reduced to 2,000 metres. Some snowfall is expected later this week in Himachal Pradesh, so temperature can drop further in the coming days and mist can be expected in the mornings and evenings,” said an official at IMD.



Besides, partly cloudy skies are likely on Saturday, which will help the night temperature rise.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 24.6°C on Wednesday to 25.1°C on Thursday and the minimum temperature also rose slightly from 9.4°C to 9.6°C.

The next three days are expected to see highs and lows of 26°C and 10°C.

