MLA writes to Ludhiana DC, MC chief over non-functional street lights

: With residents raising hue and cry over non-functional street lights at Ferozepur Road, Malhar Road and other areas where development works are being taken up by the municipal corporation (MC) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has written to deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal asking them to resolve the issue.

Citing the upcoming festival season, the minister has sought a solution for the problem of non-functional street lights in his constituency (Ludhiana west) in two days. Also, he has sought strict action against officials responsible for the same.

In the letter, Ashu has raised objections over removal of street lights from the site where development works are on. Also, he has sought information regarding the department which is responsible for ensuring that street lights are functional at Ferozepur Road and Malhar Road.

A large number of street lights on the city’s main roads are lying non-functional. The issue has been raised several times, but both MC and NHAI are passing the buck.

The MC has handed over the Ferozepur Road and Bus Stand Road to NHAI as an elevated road is being constructed by NHAI at this road. However, no department is taking the responsibility of repairing the street lights.

Ashu said,”A large number of residents are complaining against the non-functional street lights especially at the Malhar road and Ferozepur road. The failure of authorities in repairing the street light might result in accidents. The lights should be repaired immediately and strict action should be taken against officials concerned .”

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said he has written to the MC commissioner Sabharwal and project director of NHAI to resolve the issue at the earliest so that residents should not face inconvenience especially during the festival season.