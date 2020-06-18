Sections
Mob targets police post in Haryana, 6 cops injured

Police personnel were injured when an angry mob attacked a police post after a youth allegedly committed suicide inside a jail

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:03 IST

By PTI, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

At least six Haryana Police personnel were injured when an angry mob attacked a police post after a youth allegedly committed suicide inside a jail in Faridabad on Thursday.

“Five to six of our police personnel were injured as stones were pelted,” a police official told reporters outside the Chandpur police chowki, which was attacked.

Twenty-three-year-old Sonu allegedly committed suicide inside the jail on Thursday, ACP, Tigaon, Bhagat Ram said.

A magisterial inquiry had been ordered, he said. Following Sonu’s death, his relatives and villagers gathered outside the police post, which comes under the Chhainsa police station, and raised slogans.



They claimed that Sonu, who was arrested on June 14, was innocent. He was apprehended after a fight between two groups, during which a police vehicle was damaged.

Sonu’s brother told reporters that he suspected foul play behind his death.

Police said the road, which was blocked by the villagers, has been cleared.

