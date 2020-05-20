Sections
Mobile recovered from Nabha jailbreak accused

An FIR was lodged against Mani Sekhon and another inmate

Updated: May 20, 2020 10:36 IST

By Hindustan Times/Nabha, Hindustan Times/Nabha

Police will interrogate Manvir after seeking his production warrant. (Representative Image )

A mobile was recovered from gangster Manvir Singh alias Mani Sekhon, an accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, in a raid carried out by the police in the maximum security jail here on Tuesday.

During the raid conducted by around 100 police personnel, under the supervision of Patiala superintendent of police (SP-traffic) Parminder Singh Cheema, the police also recovered another mobile hidden in the wall of a barrack in the jail.

Cheema said that an FIR was lodged against Mani Sekhon and an unidentified inmate.

He said police will interrogate Manvir after seeking his production warrant.



Manvir, who is cousin of gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, had stormed the jail, along with a dozen of his accomplices, in 2016, opened fire and succeeding in freeing Sekhon and five other gangsters and militants. Manvir and Sekhon were later arrested in 2017.

Two weeks ago, two mobiles were recovered from gangster Rajiv Kumar alias Raja and Pushpinder Singh, both lodged in the same jail.

