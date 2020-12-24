Mode of semester examinations at Panjab University remains undecided

Although PU has informed its affiliated and constituent colleges that the semester examinations of undergraduate courses and second-year postgraduate courses will be held, tentatively, in the second week of February, the mode has not been announced. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Even though deliberations have been going on for weeks, Panjab University (PU) is yet to take a final call on the mode of examinations for students of the odd semesters.

A varsity panel constituted to take a decision on the matter has already held several meetings, but the final decision is yet to be made. Earlier, the varsity had conducted the examinations of the final semester students online in wake of the pandemic.

Although PU has informed its affiliated and constituent colleges that the semester examinations of undergraduate courses and second-year postgraduate courses will be held, tentatively, in the second week of February, the mode has not been announced. The colleges have also been informed that the semester examinations of first-year postgraduate batches will be held in the second week of March.

As the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session is about to end, the students are also waiting. A student on the condition of anonymity said, “The students are anxious to learn about the mode of exams because if the varsity decides to conduct them offline, many will have to come to Chandigarh from different places.”

Dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla was not available for comments. However, controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said, “Deliberations are going on and the varsity will take a call soon.”

Students seek extension for fee submission

A few students including the president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Nikhil Narmeta, on Tuesday wrote to the DUI seeking extension in the last date for submission of tuition fee for the second semester (new batch) till March.

They have claimed that the students were being asked to pay the fee hardly a month since they paid the first installment. “The students are not in a position to pay for the second semester yet,” the letter read.

PU extends date for submission of application for fee concession

The V-C has extended the last date to apply for all kinds of tuition fee concession/financial assistance (only for first-year students), which are existing in the handbook of information, to January 15, 2021.

The extension in date has been given as the admission of undergraduate and postgraduate courses got delayed due to pandemic, and in anticipation of the approval from the syndicate.