Ludhiana’s Model Town govt school bags 3rd spot in state-level quiz contest

A state-level online quiz competition under Rashtriya Abhiskar Abhiyan (RAA) was contested on Wednesday in which Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Ludhiana, clinched the third position.

The team received Rs 1,150 and their efforts were appreciated by school education secretary, Krishan Kumar. District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, also congratulated the winners for their achievement.

Bobby of Class 6, Ramandeep Kaur of Class 7 and Zainab of Class 8 competed with students from 22 districts and brought laurels. They had previously stood first at the district-level competition in the middle wing.

District mentor (English) and SST, Subodh Kumar, said, “The competition was tough and questions were asked from four subjects- English, maths, science and social studies. The students had to go through two rounds in every subject.”

The first position in the quiz was bagged by a team from SBS Nagar and a team from Amritsar secured the second spot.

The state-level quiz for Classes 9 and 10 students will be held on October 29.