Moderate showers likely in Chandigarh on Sunday

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35 and 36 degrees, while minimum temperature will be around 24 to 25 degrees.

With 10mm rain recorded in early hours of Saturday, maximum temperature in Chandigarh dropped to 34.1°C from the previous day’s 36°C. Even minimum temperature went down from 27.9°C to 24.6°C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of moderate showers on Sunday as well, though monsoon is likely to weaken in intensity from Monday.

“The monsoon system is likely to be active on Sunday and moderate rain up to 60mm can be expected along with thunder and lightning,” said an IMD official. “From Monday, only light rain up to 20mm is likely, though the system is expected to strengthen once again around the weekend (July 17).”

Monsoon onset was declared in Chandigarh on June 24, a few days ahead of the normal date. However, for calculating seasonal rain, IMD considers June 1 to September 30 as the monsoon period. This monsoon, so far, 273.9mm rain has been recorded, 18% more than normal (231.4mm) for this period, ie June 1-July 11.

The surplus is on expected lines, said IMD director Surender Paul, adding that monsoon showers are likely to cross the normal value of 845.7mm for the season, with 7% excess.

According to the weather bulletin, in the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35 and 36 degrees, while minimum temperature will be around 24 to 25 degrees.