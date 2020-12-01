Modern Housing Complex residents decry poor sanitation, faulty streetlights

Residents of Modern Housing Complex (MHC) in Manimajra are complaining of poor sanitation in their area and problems due to non-functioning streetlights.

The resident welfare association (RWA) has written to the UT adviser and the municipal corporation commissioner regarding this. President of the RWA, Colonel (retd) Gursewak Singh, said, “Even after safai karamcharis ended their strike, hardly any worker has come to our area.”

Singh added that there was a dearth of safai karamcharis in their area. “A few years earlier, MHC was provided with 48 workers. Today their strength has been reduced to 30 while their area of responsibility has been increased to include Govindpura and Marriwalla town as well as the new vendor market.”

General secretary of the RWA SA Qureshi added, “Even streetlights are not functioning properly and at night many patches of the area are completely dark. There is a lack of coordination among the MC, the administration and a private company over their upkeep. One agency needs to be made responsible and there needs to be one window for complaints.”

The local area councillor here, Jagtar Singh Dhillon, who is also the deputy mayor of the MC, said, “From among the 30 sanitation workers, some of them have gone on leave due to Covid. I will raise this issue in the House that all 48 designated for this area be reconstituted.” He added that he will also speak to the residents regarding the streetlights.