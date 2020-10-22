Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Moga Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal injured in car accident near Ludhiana

Moga Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal injured in car accident near Ludhiana

Accompanied by Moga Improvement Trust chairman Vinod Bansal, Dr Kamal was returning to his constituency from Chandigarh after attending the three-day special assembly session

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Moga

Congress MLA Dr Harjot Kamal undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Moga after the accident on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Congress MLA from Moga, Dr Harjot Kamal, and Moga Improvement Trust chairman Vinod Bansal were injured in an accident near Doraha in Ludhiana early on Thursday.

They were returning to Moga from Chandigarh when their car crashed into another vehicle on National Highway number 5, police said.

Both Dr Kamal and Bansal suffered fractures and were admitted to a private hospital in Moga.

Doctors confirmed that Dr Kamal was injured in the right thigh and lower back.



The driver of the car suffered multiple fractures and was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana.

Bansal’s son suffered minor injuries.

Dr Kamal was in Chandigarh for three days to attend the Vidhan Sabha session convened to counter the Centre’s farm laws.

No security personnel was with them when the accident took place.

