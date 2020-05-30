Sections
Moga school guard found murdered on campus

The elderly man was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on his head, when he was on duty on Thursday night

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Moga

Bacchitar Singh, 75, of Dala village, was found murdered inside the premises of the village school where he was employed as a guard on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of police Harinder Pal Singh said the elderly man was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on his head, when he was on duty on Thursday night. “We are trying to identify the accused. As per preliminary investigation, this seems to be the result of a theft being attempted at the school. We are working on two theories. Either, the guard was killed after he confronted the thieves, or they killed him to guard their identity.”

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Mehna police station.

