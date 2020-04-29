Mohali admn delivers insulin to diabetic man at his doorstep
The patient called the helpline number 112, from where he was given the number of Mohali ‘s drug control office
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:06 IST
Living up to its promise of delivering essentials to people at their doorstep, the district Red Cross Society and administration provided insulin to a diabetic person in Nayagaon, on Wednesday.
The patient is an auto-rickshaw driver and called the helpline number 112, from where he was given the number of Mohali ‘s drug control office.
A team of drug control officers comprising Manpreet Kaur, Jasraman Kaur and Sukhwant Singh from the Red Cross Society reached his house and handed over the insulin to him.