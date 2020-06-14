Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali admn to undertake array of activities under Mission Fateh; field publicity campaign launched

Mohali admn to undertake array of activities under Mission Fateh; field publicity campaign launched

Mohali DC Girish Dayalan said door-to-door awareness generation at grass root level will be carried out by Corona Warriors including ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and guardians of governance in rural areas

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Kickstarting the Mission Fateh campaign in Mohali district, Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner said, “Awareness generation is the most potent tool in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Mohali administration will undertake an array of activities to encourage people to be more careful in the coming days.”

Interacting with the media on Sunday after rolling out the field publicity campaign by sending off public address system equipped publicity vehicles to rural and urban areas of the district, Dayalan said these vehicles would traverse through maximum pockets of the district and covey the message of observing all precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

He added that this activity and will continue for three weeks and hoardings have been installed at prominent places in the district to convey the message to the people.

The DC said door-to-door awareness generation at grass root level will also be carried out by Corona Warriors such as ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and guardians of governance in rural areas.



Dayalan said these workers are being presented Mission Fateh badges to recognise their contribution over the last three months and encourage them to carry on playing a crucial role in fighting the pandemic. The education department is also being roped in to apprise students about inherent motive of Mission Fateh through their online classes, he added.

He said that a committee has been constituted at the district level comprising officials of the police and civil administration, under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner.

The committee comprises civil surgeon, deputy director of local government, municipal commissioner, DEOs, deputy coordinator, NYK, and the district public relations officer.

“They brainstorm the activities required for awareness generation and implement the same; they will also identify the corona and mission warriors and honour them,” the DC said.

Earlier in the day, the municipal commissioner Kamal Garg and SDM Jagdeep Saigal flagged off the 25 publicity vehicles from the district administrative complex.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Stay interstellar’: Sushant’s first Bollywood director pens eulogy
Jun 14, 2020 20:32 IST
RIPSushant: Deepika Padukone emphasises on need for mental health awareness
Jun 14, 2020 20:27 IST
Kerala CM asks PM Modi to arrange Covid-19 tests in embassies for expats
Jun 14, 2020 20:26 IST
26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus
Jun 14, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.