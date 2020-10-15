Mohali betting, drug racket: Suspects sent to judicial custody

Two men arrested on October 10 at the tony Homeland Heights society here for allegedly running a drug and Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket were sent to judicial custody in Sangrur jail by a Mohali court on Thursday.

Vipan Kumar and Rakesh Manchanda alias Rinku were inviting bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches when they were arrested in a police raid. Their accomplices, Tarush Dhawan and Malkit Singh, however, managed to escape.

“The arrested suspects were sent to judicial custody today. Teams have been searching the possible hideouts of the absconding suspects and we are hoping to nab them soon,” said Gursher Singh, DSP (City 1).

The bank accounts of the suspects through which the transactions were carried out were frozen. “We have got the details of their bank accounts. Soon, financial investigations will be done by involving the banking institutions,” Gursher Singh added.

On the drug dealing racket, inspector Rajiv Kumar, station house officer, Mataur police station, said interrogations of the duo revealed that they acquired the drugs in Delhi and sold it to customers in the tricity at higher costs.

The police had recovered four laptops, 14 mobile phones and 570 grams of heroin from Kumar and Manchanda.Four diaries containing betting records were also seized during the raid.

A case under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the suspects at the Mataur police station.