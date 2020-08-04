Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali DC reviews arrangements for state-level Independence Day function

Mohali DC reviews arrangements for state-level Independence Day function

No cultural programme involving school students will be organised, Dayalan said

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Girish Dayalan

An on-site meeting to review arrangements for the state-level Independence Day celebration was held at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) Government College in Mohali on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan gave clear directions regarding non-involvement of students in the function.

The DC said the ceremonial part of the celebrations will be held in a befitting manner.

The Tricolour will be hoisted by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh followed by a march past by police contingents and address by the chief guest. However, no cultural programme involving school students will be organised, Dayalan said.



He also directed district education officers (primary and secondary) to ensure that no government or private school organises any celebrations on their campus involving students.

He ordered thorough sanitisation of the venue and asked officers concerned to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols.

Aashika Jain ADC (G), Kamal Kumar Garg, municipal commissioner, and other officers from civil and police administration were present on the occasion.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Deaths and hundreds wounded in Beirut blasts: Report
Aug 04, 2020 23:27 IST
20 deaths, 488 fresh infections in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:23 IST
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
Aug 04, 2020 23:24 IST
Only 2.5% of Covid-19 patients put on ventilators survived in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.