Mohali: Dilapidated roads leave residents of Sectors 76 to 80 a harried lot

A view of the damaged portion of the road leading from Sector 76 to 80 in Mohali. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

The condition of roads in Sectors 76 to 80, Mohali, have gone from bad to worse as they are hardly motorable and full of potholes and uncovered manholes.

In addition to certain engineering flaw, persistent neglect of authorities towards re-carpeting the roads after digging them for underground drainage work has added to the residents’ woes.

Waterlogging caused by often-choked road gullies is another reason for residents’ disappointment. Even mild rainfall causes water to stagnate on the roads, making them slippery. The worst effected is dividing road of Sector 79 and 80, where multiple potholes can be seen.

MP Singh, president of residents welfare and development committee, Sector 79, said the RWA has written to officials asking for roads to be repaired, but no action has been taken so far.

It is not an isolated case, as condition of almost all roads in these sectors, especially interconnecting roads, are pitiable.

“We have been pursuing the authorities for the past two years. Although it has been around four months since the tender for the work was floated, nothing has been done on ground so far,” said Sucha Singh Kalaur, president of plot allotment and development welfare committee, Sectors 76 to 80.

Davinder Singh, chief engineer of GMADA, said, “We have already prepared the estimate for maintenance of the roads and hopefully, the work will begin in two weeks. Also, most of the time it is the negligent attitude of residents causing damage to roads, especially during the construction of houses, as they use the road to keep building material such like gravel and sand which ultimately chokes the road gullies”.

Highlighting the resentment among residents, Major Singh, senior vice president of plot allotment and development welfare committee, Sectors 76 to 80, said, “Driving on these bumpy roads without slipping is not easy. Even after paying such hefty road tax, all roads are potholed and have uneven surfaces. It seems that the work was carried out halfheartedly.”

The residents said that after repairing the water pipelines, no one cares to repair the roads that were dug up for repair and when officials were asked about the pits lying open around the water supply pipelines, an official on condition of anonymity said. “The pits have been left open for testing after the repair. We will fill them once we check the water leakage.”

However, residents claim that the pits have been left open for many months and all such repairs are done in patches.