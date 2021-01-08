Mohali firm’s manager arrested for duping people on allure of jobs; owner at large

The manager of a Mohali-based company was arrested and the owner was booked on Thursday for allegedly defrauding people of several lakhs on the pretext of providing jobs.

The arrested man has been identified as Harwinder Singh, a resident of Aluna Bana village near Payal in Ludhiana district, the manager of Weft Technology Company, Sector 70, Mohali. The company’s owner, Nitin Kumar of Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, is at large.

The complainant, Diksha, said that she had uploaded her resume on Naukri.com and received a call on December 5 from the company’s office to appear for an interview on December 7.

She said the accused asked her to give them Rs 4,500 in cash and also transfer Rs 10,000 from her account. She further alleged that they did not give her the job and instead started demanding an additional Rs 8,000.

After receiving the complaint, deputy superintendent of police Pal Singh handed over the investigation to the economic offences wing of the Mohali police led by inspector Amardeep Singh.

The investigation revealed that Nitin and Harvinder used to contact job aspirants after downloading their resumes and had duped people of several lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing jobs.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at Mataur police station.