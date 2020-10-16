Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali gets the green light for staging Ramlilas

Mohali gets the green light for staging Ramlilas

Dayalan said the government had already permitted social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations outside containment zones with a ceiling of 100 people.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan permitted the staging of Ramlilas, a dramatic re-enactment of the Hindu epic Ramayana that traditionally takes place during the Navratri festival, in the district here on Thursday.

In statement, Dayalan observed that the government had already permitted social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations outside containment zones with a ceiling of 100 people.

“In closed spaces, 50% of the hall capacity is allowed with a ceiling of 200 people. In open spaces, gatherings can be held according to the size of the ground after taking prior permission of the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of the division concerned,” he said, adding that adhering to safety protocols, using thermal scanning, and hand wash or sanitiser was mandatory.

In Mohali, Ramlila is staged at eight places - two in Phase 2,and one each in Phases 4, 5, 11, Sector 68, Mataur and Sohana. The main Dussehra function will be held in Phase 8.



Educational institutes may open, theatres to wait

He said schools, coaching institutions and certain higher educational institutions could reopen after duly observing safety protocols.

Dayalan advised all academic institutions in the district that intend to reopen in a graded manner to get their teaching and non-teaching staff tested for Covid. He clarified that as per government guidelines, online or distance learning may continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and should be encouraged. He said the district administration will extend support and arrange special testing camps for the staff of educational institutions.

“However, cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes are not to be reopened till further directions,” said the deputy commissioner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Oct 16, 2020 00:56 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST

latest news

80-year-old woman run over by MSRTC bus in Thane, suffers leg injury
Oct 16, 2020 01:09 IST
Unlock 5.0: Govt schools in Ludhiana remain closed amid confusion
Oct 16, 2020 01:09 IST
Low-key Durga Puja celebrations this year; sale of idols dips in Thane
Oct 16, 2020 01:08 IST
Covid-19 drive: Navi Mumbai exceeds target to survey families; tops state chart
Oct 16, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.