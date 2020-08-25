Mohali man booked for raping Delhi woman in 2018

Sarbjit, a Mohali resident, has been booked for raping a woman from Delhi taking coaching classes for civil services exams here in 2018.

The 27-year-old woman called for action against him alleging that he was threatening to upload “objectionable” photographs of hers on the internet.

In her police complaint, she said she connected with Sarabjit on Facebook when she was studying in Sector 15 in 2018. One day, after falling short of cash, she had asked him for help and he had taken her to a hotel to give her the money where he had given her a drink spiked with sedatives and raped her.

Sarbjit had also taken objectionable photographs of her then, she complained.

From then on, she said, he had sexually exploited her by threatening to send the photographs to her fiancé, once getting a friend along and raping her in March 28 at a Manimajra hotel and then in July 2018 at an Amritsar hotel.

She said after she stopped contacting him, Sarbjit sent the pictures to her fiance, who called off their engagement in July 2020.

The woman had first lodged a complaint with Delhi police after which a Zero FIR (which can be filed at any police station) was lodged and later forwarded to Chandigarh police.

A case under Sections 376, 506, 417 of IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. No arrests have been made so far.