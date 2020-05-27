Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali man, four kin booked for dowry death

Mohali man, four kin booked for dowry death

Police have arrested the deceased’s husband and his father; mother, brother and sister-in-law absconding

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man and four family members were booked for dowry death on Tuesday, after his wife was found hanging at their house in Kharar’s Chajjumajra colony on Friday.

Police have arrested the deceased’s husband, Rakesh Kumar, and his father Kuldeep, while his mother, brother and sister-in-law are absconding.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shalu, a native of Jagraon in Ludhiana.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Shalu’s brother, Vishal, who said Shalu called her younger sister Neha on Friday, and said her husband and in-laws are demanding money from her.



After some time, Shalu called Neha again and said they were beating her, following which, they informed the police control room in Mohali, the complaint said.

But before police could reach, Rakesh’s aunt called them and informed them of Shalu’s death.

Shalu married Rakesh, who runs a grocery shop, in October 2018. Shalu’s father Bhandari Lal said they have an 11-month-old son from the marriage.

Lal said that her husband and in-laws had been harassing her for dowry.

“I had taken a loan and given them money earlier,” he added.

Police had initially started proceedings under 174 of CrPC, but based on the complaint by the deceased’s family, a case was registered under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code at Kharar (city) police station.

The arrested accused were presented before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

