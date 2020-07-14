Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme

Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme

Took Rs 1.6 lakh in instalments; complainant got suspicious as the accused failed to hand over the house keys

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, hindustan Times Chandigarh

Complainant had applied for a EWS house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Accused told him he can help him get a house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Mohali resident has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.6 lakh on the pretext of getting him a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Akhlash Saify of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali.

Complainant Mohammad Amjad of Sector 45, Burail, who works as a tailor, said last year, he had applied for a EWS (economically weaker sections) house under the central scheme. Saify, who is also a tailor, said he can help him get a house and took money in instalments. Saify even took him to see a house in Bapu Dham and handed over some documents, which later turned out to be fake. The complainant got suspicious when Saify failed to hand him the house keys and lodged a complaint. The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Section 26 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K L-G visits kin of slain BJP leader in Bandipora, hands over ₹20L aid
Jul 14, 2020 20:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 20:57 IST
BJP MLA’s death a suicide case says Bengal police, BJP demands CBI probe
Jul 14, 2020 20:56 IST
CBDT allows taxpayers to regularise past I-T returns
Jul 14, 2020 20:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.