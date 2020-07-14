Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme

A Mohali resident has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.6 lakh on the pretext of getting him a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Akhlash Saify of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali.

Complainant Mohammad Amjad of Sector 45, Burail, who works as a tailor, said last year, he had applied for a EWS (economically weaker sections) house under the central scheme. Saify, who is also a tailor, said he can help him get a house and took money in instalments. Saify even took him to see a house in Bapu Dham and handed over some documents, which later turned out to be fake. The complainant got suspicious when Saify failed to hand him the house keys and lodged a complaint. The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Section 26 police station. No arrests have been made so far.