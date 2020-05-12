Mohali man killed in road mishap

A security guard succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Chatt light point in Zirakpur, on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 126, Mohali.

An ex-serviceman, he was an employee of Group 4 Security, Panchkula. He was returning home after duty on his Activa scooter when the incident took place. Kumar was rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he died during treatment.

Based on the complaint of his wife, Sneh Lata, police registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against an unidentified vehicle at Zirakpur police station. The body was handed over to the family postmortem.