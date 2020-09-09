Sections
Mohali MC to complete delimitation survey by September 20

Municipal commissioner said 35 teams had been constituted to carry out the survey, in which people will be asked three questions—head of the family, number of family members and caste

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The commissioner of Mohali municipal corporation, Kamal Kumar Garg, has said that the delimitation survey for the upcoming civic body elections will be completed by September 20.

This was revealed in a meeting of the delimitation board held on Tuesday.

Garg said 35 teams had been constituted to carry out the survey, in which people will be asked three questions—head of the family, number of family members and caste.

On August 7, the Punjab government had constituted a board to decide the delimitation of wards of the Mohali MC. The board will also decide about the allotment of 50% of wards reserved for women.



The elections will be held for 50 wards in the last week of November or the first week of December.

Kuljeet Singh Bedi, member of the board, said, “The idea is to simplify the ward bandi by adjusting sectors and reshuffling them as per suitability. In 2015, elections were held with the data of 2014, and the votes were made accordingly. After six years now, the population in Mohali has increased and new sectors have become overpopulated. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the area of the Mohali MC and wards must be re-adjusted.”

