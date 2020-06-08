Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali police issues strict warning against overcrowding

Mohali police issues strict warning against overcrowding

Police took strict notice when a lot of people gathered at the Saanjh Kendar in the district administrative complex, leading to overcrowding

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Under Mission Fateh, the Mohali district police has issued strict warning against people not maintaining proper social distancing, not wearing proper masks and spitting in public places.

Police took strict notice when a lot of people gathered at the Saanjh Kendar in the district administrative complex, leading to overcrowding.

But taking a corrective view of the incident instead of the punitive one since it was the first time after Unlock 1.0, police calmly appealed to the people to comply with social distancing norms and also decided to deploy extra personnel to ensure norms are followed.

From May 20 till date, the district police has issued 2,021 challans including 1,977 for not wearing proper masks, 43 for spitting at public places and one for not maintaining social distancing. A total of ₹5.78 lakh has been collected.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab malls reopen to low footfall
Jun 08, 2020 23:08 IST
Sector-41 man among 6 fresh cases in Chandigarh take total count to 320
Jun 08, 2020 23:04 IST
Mohali police issues strict warning against overcrowding
Jun 08, 2020 23:04 IST
Two Haryana residents held with 18 stolen SUVs
Jun 08, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.