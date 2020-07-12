Mohali records highest ever spike with 26 Covid-19 cases

Out of 392 cases in Mohali, 271 have recovered, 114 are active and seven persons have died. (HT Photo/For representation)

Mohali district recorded its highest ever spike on Sunday with 26 Covid-19 cases taking the count to 392, including 17 women and three children.

Those who tested positive were from Nayagaon, ( three women, 25, 26 and 29); Kharar (woman, 33 from Shivjot Enclave; woman, 54, from Gillco Valley; woman, 58, and man, 34, from Shivalik Homes and woman, 41, from Sunny Enclave); Dhakoli in Zirakpur (two men, 43 and 63, and 41-year-old unidentified person); Zirakpur, Sunny Enclave (woman, 30, man, 55, and a girl, 8 ); Sohana (two women, 24 and 22); Sector 97 (woman, 67); Dera Bassi (woman, 69); Jhanjheri (woman, 65, and man, 20); Kurali, Ward No 15 (girl, 6, boy, 2, woman, 20, and man, 34); Ward No 4 (man, 30, woman, 30).

The highest cases recorded last time were 22 on June 10, most of them from the Dera Bassi subdivision.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali said, most of these cases either had travel history or were contacts of positive persons.

A majority of the patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, and the others at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh; and at Chandimandir in Panchkula.

Most of the persons are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment, Dr Singh added.

Of the 392 cases, 271 have recovered, 114 are active and seven persons have died.