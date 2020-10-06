Sections
Mohali resident arrested with 260gm heroin, pistol

Case was registered under Sections 21A-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the STF police station in Phase 4

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Dheeraj Sharma alias Sunny’s Bolero was stopped at the police blockade near the T-point of Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh in Phase 2 where he lives. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

A man was arrested with 260 gram heroin, a 9mm pistol and nine live cartridges from Phase 2 here by the special task force (STF) unit of Mohali police on Tuesday.

Dheeraj Sharma alias Sunny’s Bolero was stopped at the police blockade near the T-point of Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh in Phase 2 where he lives.On checking, sub Inspector Avtar Singh and his team recovered the drugs and the weapon and arrested him.

A case was registered under Sections 21A-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the STF police station in Phase 4.

Sunny was produced before a local court today which sent him to two-day police remand.



During interrogation, Sunny revealed that he bought the drugs from Delhi to sell it for higher prices in Mohali, police said.

Investigations were continuing to check where Sunny had bought the weapon.

Four cases had been registered against him earlier, police said.

